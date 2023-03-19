Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his future goals

He discussed the concept of the comeback as being based on freedom

K-pop group EXO’s Kai gave an interview with GQ magazine where he spoke about his future goals. He came out with his new solo album called Rover on March 13th along with the tile track of the same name.

He discussed the concept of the comeback as being based on freedom: “… the core theme of the album is about being unburdened by pressure and seeking freedom.”

He admitted that he expressed that in whichever way he wanted, not wanting to stick to just one genre or any preconceived ideas about him: “I make an effort to find what I want to do and what I like. And doing this, I think, really is freedom.”

When discussing future plans, he revealed that he’s excited about EXO’s new comeback but he has some personal goals as well, including: “One of the biggest goals in my life is living in London for a year. It’s my main goal.”