Elton John reflects on record-breaking album that changed his career

Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

Elton John has opened up about the album that changed his life and shaped the way he writes music.

The legendary singer revealed how The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds left a lasting mark on his artistic journey and inspired him to see new possibilities in pop music.

John, who showed musical talent from a very young age, said that the album amazed him the first time he heard it.

However, he described the sounds as magical and beautifully recorded, explaining that it changed the way he approach songwriting and recording.

For John, Pet Sounds proved that music could break boundaries and open up creative freedom.

The admiration between the two artists grew over the years as in 1975, The Beach Boys joined John for a massive concert at Wembley Stadium.

Many years later, he finally sang with Brian Wilson at a tribute show, performing Wouldn’t It Be Nice.

After Wilson passed away, John paid a heartfelt tribute, calling him a genius who changed songwriting forever.

Even after retiring from touring, he honoured Wilson in 2025 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by performing God Only Knows.

For Elton, the admiration for Pet Sounds and its creator has never faded.

