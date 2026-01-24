 
David, Victoria Beckham revisit Brooklyn's childhood amid feud: 'PR move?'

David and Victoria Beckham spark debate over nostalgic post after Brooklyn released statement

Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

David and Victoria Beckham chose to highlight their positive memories with their son, Brooklyn, amid ongoing tensions among the family.

The 50-year-old soccer star took to Instagram on Friday, January 23, and commented on the British photographer Platon’s post, who had shared a wholesome anecdote from when he had to do a photoshoot with the Beckham family.

The photographer shared how he saw the star athlete prioritising his children above all else, as indicated by the tattoos of his sons' names on his back, showed in the picture.

Reacting to the nostalgic post, David wrote, “Good memories,” while Victoria agreed, writing, “Brings back great memories!” in another comment.

In the caption, Platon paid tribute for being a great dad and concluded his caption with, “celebrity comes with a heavy price and often it is family members who also pay.”

While many social media users applauded the story and David and Victoria’s dedication towards their family, several seemed to think the timing of the post was odd, given the recent headlines Brooklyn has made after he released his statement.

One such comment read, “Proving Brooklyn’s point I think. ‘Performative social media’ posts and damage limitation for the Brand always coming first, even if it affects their children’s well-being. Very sad.”

Another agreed, “This is all stating to feel like a very carefully curated PR project….,” and “Is this story meant to negate or refute the pain Brooklyn is currently experiencing with his parents? I stand with Brooklyn,” chimed in a third. 

