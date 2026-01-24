 
Oscar nominee Delroy Lindo shuts down influencer calling him emerging artist

Delroy Lindo earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in ‘Sinners’

Hina Ali
January 24, 2026

Delroy Lindo made headlines this week after correcting an influencer who mistakenly called him an “emerging artist.”

The moment happened during a pre Oscars interview, just as attention grew around his first Academy Award nomination for his role in Sinners.

In the interview, Lindo paused and mimed zipping his lips when asked about the nomination, joking, “Nothing, I’m not talking about that.”

He then calmly added, “I’m also not an emerging artist. I’ve been around for a few years. So.”

However, the actor’s words mixed humour and quiet pride, showing the long career he has built in film, television and theatre.

The interviewer later admitted that it was a mistake, which made Lindo and viewers laugh.

Fans praised how he handled the moment with confidence and grace while still celebrating an important milestone in his career.

Lindo has been praised for roles in Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods and Sinners, which brought him Oscar attention.

While he has sometimes been overlooked in awards, he continues to focus on the variety and depth of his work.

Moreover, the clip went viral in no time, showing why Lindo is respected in Hollywood.

