Sunday Mar 19 2023
Tom Cruise named ‘Sexiest Male Actor’ in Hollywood, Showcase cinemas polls

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Tom Cruise has been declared the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob. The Top Gun: Maverick star has been named the ‘sexiest male actor’ in a poll on Mother’s Day, Sunday.

Cruise, 60, beat down the legendary actor Robin Williams to secure the top spot in a poll, conducted by Showcase Cinemas.

It has been reported, that Showcase Cinemas asked 2,000 of mums to pick the sexiest male actors of all time and their favourite film.

The Mission Impossible star received the most votes, while the 1965 classic The Sound Of Music was named the most-loved movie.

Jon Dixon, of Showcase Cinemas said, “The Sound of Music came out as number one, but it was extremely tight with so many classics making the top ten.”

“Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise came top in the list of favourite movie stars, just edging out Robin Williams,” he added.

Behind Cruise and the Good Will Hunting star, were actors including Tom Hanks, Patrick Swayze, Robert Redford and John Wayne.

Meanwhile, Titanic secured the second spot, followed by Mamma Mia!, Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing and Gone With The Wind.

