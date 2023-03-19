Elizabeth Olsen opens up on MCU role

Elizabeth Olsen spoke about the next possible Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch appearance in the MCU.

During an interview with Screenrant, the 34-year-old said, "we can do anything with her now!"



I feel like we've done so much," she went on. "Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her."

Oldboy actor continued, "She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

Further, in a recent interview with Deadline, Olsen also aired these theories.

On the question, if she would reprise his role in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, she said, "I don't know ever know how to answer these questions, except I don't..."

"I think I'll be back," she said after a pause.