'Willow' is not canceled yet, says showrunner

Disney+ show Willow showrunner Jon Kasdan rejected reports that claim the fantasy show was canceled.

Contrary to the reports, the 43-year-old took to Twitter to clarify the show in the meantime is not going ahead, but season 2 is still in the planning phase.

"I feel fairly confident that, if asked, neither I nor the folks at Lucasfilm would or have actually characterised [Willow as being cancelled]," he added.

The filmmaker continued, "Cancellation rumour may have instead come from a decision made to release its main cast for other opportunities, Kasdan explained. What has been confirmed within Lucasfilm is that Willow won't resume filming in the next 12 months."

"That's not to say it won't afterwards, however. "With the enthusiastic and unwavering support of Lucasfilm and Disney, we've developed and written what we hope is a brain-meltingly fun, richer, darker, and better Volume 2, which builds on the characters and story of our first eight chapters," Kasdan added.

"Volume 2 is all about courage, desire, acceptance, and the comedy and beauty to be found in even the darkest places and moments. It's about the enemies we must inevitably confront, both without and, often far more insidiously, from within. But above all, it's about the ineffable and enduring magic of friendship.

I am confident I speak for everyone involved when I say that we'd all like nothing more than to deliver Volume 2 on the scale expected and demanded by the story we're telling," Kasdan said. "Are we going into pre-production? Not right now. Does that mean we're never gonna make it? Absolutely not," Kasdan added.



