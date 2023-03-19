Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Fans have been eagerly asking if Jisoo could give them a spoiler for her upcoming debut

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa asks that Jisoo give a spoiler from her solo debut album called Me. The group returned to continue their Born Pink tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan for the first night of a two-day show.

They had a six-day break between their show in Jakarta, Indonesia and the stop they made in Kaohsiung. They spent the show performing and interacting with fans and answering their questions.

Fans have been eagerly asking if Jisoo could give them a spoiler for her upcoming debut. They have waited for the singer to branch out as a solo artist for several years, as she is the only member of the group to not have any solo music.

Lisa asked Jisoo the same question, wondering if she could give the crowd a spoiler for her solo. Jisoo agreed to her request and turned away from the audience before looking over her shoulder and putting a finger to her lips.