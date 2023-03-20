 
Queen knew how 'unhappy' Meghan Markle was during last call

Prince Harry recalls calling Queen Elizabeth II to discuss the affairs of his disposal from Britain.

In 2019, the Duke of Sussex called Her Majesty to speak about his ongoing ordeal, suggesting to move to a Commonwealth state.

He told the former monarch: “We’re coming back to Britain, I said. We’d love to see you. I told her explicitly that we hoped to discuss with her our plan to create a different working arrangement. She wasn’t pleased. Neither was she shocked. She knew how unhappy we were, she’d seen this day on the horizon.”

Harry believed, “One good chat with my grandmother, I felt, would bring this ordeal to an end. I said: Granny, are you free? Yes, of course! I’m free all week. The diary is clear.”

