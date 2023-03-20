 
Monday Mar 20 2023
Sam Neill issues statement on his health

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Sam Neill said that he's doing just "fine" after recently revealing that he was diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer last year.

He took to Instagram on Saturday to assure fans that he's been in remission for the last eight months.

"My [health] news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of ‘Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!’" the New Zealand-born star shared. "Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good."

According to Neill, his health on the upswing, he's "alive and kicking and ... very happy to be going back to work." 

Neill went on to explain that he never thought he would have such a thriving acting career. That's one of the reasons he subtitled the book "Movies, Life, Love and Other Catastrophes."

"So it gives you an idea of all the crazy things that have happened to me. The tone of the book is one of surprise," the Piano star explained. "I never thought that I would have a career as an actor, let alone an actor on screen. But that’s kind of what happened and I am full of gratitude looking back on this life, and that’s what the book is about."

