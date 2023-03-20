 
pakistan
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

PDM huddle to discuss future course of action today

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Poeples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File
  • Meeting summoned after Shehbaz's meeting with Maryam.
  • PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to participate via video link.
  • Schedule of next general elections to be discussed in meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Amid a worsening political crisis in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an urgent meeting of his coalition partners today to discuss the future course of action vis-à-vis Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, sources said.

The huddle was summoned after the premier's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Officials, privy to the meeting, shared that Maryam held a detailed meeting with the premier and discussed the party’s future strategy to deal with the PTI chairman.

Sources said both the leaders discussed in detail the recent incidents at Zaman Park and Imran Khan’s visit to Islamabad. 

"They also discussed providing relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan apart from the political and economic situation of the country."

It was decided in the meeting that Shehbaz would call a meeting of the allied parties of the PML-N government and brief them to about the situation. 

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would also participate through a video link.

Sources said the schedule of the next general elections will also be discussed in the meeting and recommendations will be sought from the leadership of allied parties.

Huge cache of weapons recovered from terrorists’ hideout in Chaman

‘Imran Khan not a politician, but a terrorist’

Ramadan 2023: Weather during first 10 days of fasting month

Imran Khan announces Minar-e-Pakistan power show yet again

Dar should clarify if IMF asked Pakistan to give up nuclear weapons: Qureshi

Pakistan discusses bilateral cooperation with China during third BPC talks

Terror case registered against PTI workers for vandalism at judicial complex

Zaman Park raid: PTI to register cases against 'all police officers' defying court orders

US envoy praises Malala Yousafzai for championing Afghan women's rights

Security forces gun down three terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran

Political parties urged to forge consensus on elections

In pictures: Chaos ensues as police raid Zaman Park

