Monday Mar 20 2023
Salman Khan receives threats, Mumbai Police tightens security at his home

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Salman Khan is receiving threats from Lawrence Bishnoi through email
Salman Khan has been receiving threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through email after which the Mumbai Police increased the security outside his Galaxy Apartments.

According to the reports, the gangster is threatening the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group. If he will not do so, he will have to face consequences.

ANI reported that not only the police have tightened the security; the Bandra police have also registered a case. They wrote on their twitter handle: “Mumbai Police beefs up security outside actor Salman Khan's house after he received threats by email, Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2), 120(b) & 34 of IPC. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that is slated to release in theatres this Eid. The first look of the film was released on January 25. The action-packed movie features Pooja Hedge as the leading lady, reports Pinkvilla. 

