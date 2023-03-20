Pakistan reaches out to US Democratic party leader after his meeting with Imran

PPP leader Faryal Talpur, US Democratic party leader Asif Mahmood and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/Files

Dr Asif was told that Pakistan needs friends like him as it passes through difficult times.

Dr Asif assures PMO of his support to Pakistan.

Says he will continue to work for betterment of Pakistan and human rights.

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Office (PMO) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached out to the Democratic party leader Dr Asif Mahmood over the recent statement by Congressman Brad Sherman on Pakistan’s political situation, reported The News.

The PMO contacted the Congress hopeful directly while Faryal Talpur contacted Dr Mahmood on behalf of the PPP over the telephone.

According to sources, the PMO informed Dr Asif of concerns caused by Congressman Sherman’s statements. He was told that Pakistan needs friends like him as it passes through difficult times.

Dr Asif assured the PMO of his support to Pakistan, saying his friendship is only with Pakistan and he will continue to work for the betterment of Pakistan and human rights.

Faryal Talpur also communicated her concerns over the statements.

The Pakistan-born politician was part of a US delegation that visited the country recently. He also met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran who sought US support through him.

Earlier this month Dr Asif had the PTI chief speak with Congressman Brad Sherman.

In a statement, Brad Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed concerns regarding the rising human rights violation in Pakistan.

"There is concern over the increasing incidents of violence in Pakistan," the congressman had said in a video statement, shared by PTI Punjab's former information secretary Musarrat Cheema on social media.

He reminded Pakistan's government about its obligation to take action against those who violate human rights.

“We will not hesitate from raising our voice against human rights violations," he had said.

Sherman — who has been fulfilling responsibilities in the foreign affairs committee for 26 years — further said that Pakistan should allow its citizens to express themselves and hold peaceful protests.

The politician had asserted that it is important for the United States of America to stand with human rights in Pakistan and around the world.

He deemed Pakistan a significant partner and friend of the US and clarified that Washington has no interest in meddling in its internal affairs.

"We respect the Constitution of Pakistan completely," he said.

Commenting on the politics of Imran Khan, the American politician had said: "I have no interest in supporting Imran Khan or any political party, and have disagreements with him on many issues."