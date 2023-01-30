PAF's JF-17 to escort UAE president on arrival in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz Sharif in meeting with UAE's Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — PMO/ File

PM Shehbaz to welcome UAE president at Nur Khan Air Base.

UAE president will be presented a guard of honour at PM House.

UAE president arrived in Pakistan on January 25 for a private visit.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in Islamabad today (Monday) for a day long visit, announced the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet will welcome the UAE president at the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Nur Khan Air Base.

Sheikh Nahyan will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to the air base and will also be given a 21-gun salute.

Later, the UAE president will be presented with a guard of honour by the armed forces of Pakistan at the Prime Minister's House, after which he will have a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz.

The UAE president arrived in Pakistan on January 25 on a private visit and held a bilateral meeting with the PM after he arrived in Rahim Yar Khan.

UAE to invest in Pakistan

On arrival in Pakistan, Sheikh Nahyan dropped clues that his government is planning to broaden its investment footprint in Pakistan — as the country drastically needs foreign inflows to prop up its deteriorating economy.

"Be prepared, the UAE will make a huge investment in Pakistan," the sources quoted the UAE president as saying during a cordial meeting with the premier at the airport.



After receiving the UAE leader, PM Shehbaz, taking to Twitter, recalled his recent visit to the gulf country and emphasised that both countries would work on the understanding reached between the two leaders in various fields, during his visit to the UAE.

The UAE president said that the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father, who had immense love for Pakistan and its people, laid the foundation of their bilateral ties.



The president also assured the prime minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: "Extremely delighted to receive my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on his arrival in Pakistan, which is his second home. Building on our last meeting, we discussed ways [and] means to further strengthen our brotherly relations."