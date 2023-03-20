Sarah Ferguson’s friend being sued for allegedly funding sex-trafficking ring

After her ex-husband Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit against him last year, now a Sarah Ferguson’s friend is facing a scandal.

The Duchess of York’s new Texan billionaire pal is being sued for allegedly bankrolling a sex-trafficking ring, per The Sun. Ferguson, 63, flew to the US to meet £6billion property magnate Trammell Crow Jr, 72, after they became friends.

The environmental philanthropist is facing a lawsuit from two women who claim they were sexually abused by a ring he financed.

Court documents obtained by The Sun show the two alleged victims sued Crow and alleged associates in California in November. The lawsuit claims the ring relied on doctors’ prescriptions to keep the women drugged.

“Crow maintained what he called lingerie rooms in each property he owned in which he kept a variety of lingerie for female guests to wear, as well as what he called ‘stripper shoes’,” the documents stated.

The lawyer for Crow terms the accusations “absurd and blatantly false” and will ask for the case to be dismissed.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fergie said, “The Duchess has only met Mr Crow once with others to discuss environmental issues.”

Fergie’s visits to Mr Crow come as her ex-hubby Andrew – living with her once again – fears losing their £30m Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

The Duke has been offered the keys to nearby Frogmore Cottage after Harry and Meghan’s post-Coronation “Frogxit” eviction.

Andrew, 63, also fears having his £249,000-a-year grant slashed by brother King Charles next month.