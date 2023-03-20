 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson’s friend being sued for allegedly funding sex-trafficking ring

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

After her ex-husband Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit against him last year, now a Sarah Ferguson’s friend is facing a scandal.

The Duchess of York’s new Texan billionaire pal is being sued for allegedly bankrolling a sex-trafficking ring, per The Sun. Ferguson, 63, flew to the US to meet £6billion property magnate Trammell Crow Jr, 72, after they became friends.

The environmental philanthropist is facing a lawsuit from two women who claim they were sexually abused by a ring he financed.

Court documents obtained by The Sun show the two alleged victims sued Crow and alleged associates in California in November. The lawsuit claims the ring relied on doctors’ prescriptions to keep the women drugged.

“Crow maintained what he called lingerie rooms in each property he owned in which he kept a variety of lingerie for female guests to wear, as well as what he called ‘stripper shoes’,” the documents stated.

The lawyer for Crow terms the accusations “absurd and blatantly false” and will ask for the case to be dismissed.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Fergie said, “The Duchess has only met Mr Crow once with others to discuss environmental issues.”

Fergie’s visits to Mr Crow come as her ex-hubby Andrew – living with her once again – fears losing their £30m Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

The Duke has been offered the keys to nearby Frogmore Cottage after Harry and Meghan’s post-Coronation “Frogxit” eviction.

Andrew, 63, also fears having his £249,000-a-year grant slashed by brother King Charles next month.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up to produce biopic starring Jennifer Lopez
Taylor Swift shares the real meaning behind her song ‘Betty’ during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares the real meaning behind her song ‘Betty’ during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift makes Emma Stone groove during Eras Tour concert in Arizona

Taylor Swift makes Emma Stone groove during Eras Tour concert in Arizona

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough is a royal fan?

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough is a royal fan?
Michael Lockwood wins custody of Lisa Marie’s twins amid Presley lawsuit

Michael Lockwood wins custody of Lisa Marie’s twins amid Presley lawsuit
Billie Eilish's character in 'Swarm' based on real-life cult leader

Billie Eilish's character in 'Swarm' based on real-life cult leader
Archie and Lilibet’s exclusion from Coronation ‘bad look’ for King Charles

Archie and Lilibet’s exclusion from Coronation ‘bad look’ for King Charles
Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand

Viola Davis shares honest confession about Michael Jordan’s demand
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes loves to run as couple

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes loves to run as couple
Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore honor Adam Sandler on receiving the Mark Twain Prize
Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’

Kate Middleton being ‘different’ from Diana made her a ‘Royal success’
Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’

Harry, Meghan keeping coronation plans secret to create ‘hype’ & stay in ‘news’