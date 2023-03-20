 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Inbetweeners' actor rules out character's return

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

The Inbetweeners actor rules out characters return
'The Inbetweeners' actor rules out character's return 

The Inbetweeners star Greg Davies has revealed it's "unlikely" that he would return to his fan-favourite character Phil Gilbert in the comedy show, adding that "everything has a shelf life in this business."

Speaking to The Cleaner's second season launching event, where he plays the character of crime scene cleaner Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead.

However, the 54-year-old was open to reprising his previous sitcoms characters in Channel 4's Man Down and BBC One's Cuckoo.

"I think some people would probably give you a very earnest answer to that and say 'the past is the past, we must always be looking forward'. But I don't know – maybe? I don't have hard and fast rules.

To quote a really good friend of mine, 'I just can't believe I get to do this s**t'. So I think I'd be open to anything really," Davies added.

But the actor is content with his popular character in the sitcom is retired.

"You have got to be careful not to flog a dead horse," continued Davies. "Everything has a shelf life in this business. So you have to be very mindful of that. So I think it's unlikely you'll see me as Mr. Gilbert – but then all of the boys are 50."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian takes her son Saint West to meet football legend Kylian Mbappé

Kim Kardashian takes her son Saint West to meet football legend Kylian Mbappé
Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni allegedly signs with new label

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni allegedly signs with new label
Harry, Meghan to turn into reality TV stars if they keep attacking Royal family: Expert

Harry, Meghan to turn into reality TV stars if they keep attacking Royal family: Expert
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track
Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday
Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track
Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback
K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album
Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation

Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation
'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick