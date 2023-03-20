Tom Sandoval's Vegas trip sparks Raquel Leviss affair?

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal rocked Vanderpump Rules.

Leading Scheana Shay's friends Jamie Lynne and Kael Ramsey Ackerson to pinpoint their affair's exact date.

Speaking to Jamie All Over podcast, they disclosed, "She basically just told me [it happened] seven months ago and after the Las Vegas trip," Kael said.

"I told her, 'Bro, you literally called me an hour or ​two after the girls that made you cry and then you hit me back when you were in Los Angeles.' And she was like, '[After the boys night] is when we got closer."

Jamie was in the group that shifted to a different place for the party. However, the scandalous couple's chemistry changed within the small group.

"Next episode of Vanderpump Rules is boys night. You and I were there. Afterward you went home and I went to Saddle Ranch with Raquel, Sandoval and [Schwartz and Sandy's manager] Brett. You were there because Raquel had just gotten back from Vegas and was very upset and asked you to come out that night," she recounted.

"It somehow just ended up being the four of us going to Saddle Ranch after and Raquel and Tom were super into deep conversation at the bar."

After the bar, Sandoval and Leviss sat on the curb having conversation, while Jamie filmed them.

"I'm now in my car with Brett and Raquel and Sandoval were sitting on the curb outside of Saddle Ranch just talking. I didn't realize that at the time like how close they were talking or how intimate it actually looked. So I start filming the two of them talking. We're so clueless that we have no idea what's actually transpiring," she said.

But after their affair surfaced, Jamie reflected on, "If you watch it back — without the voiceover on it — it looks super close and super intimate. But bottom line is that none of us knew beforehand."