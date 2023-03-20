 
K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

They earned around 153,000 equivalent album units for the week
K-pop band Twice have earned the title of highest sales week of any K-pop female act with their album Ready To Be. The album has also debuted on the Billboard 200.

Billboard officially announced that Twice had debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart right after achieving the biggest sales week of any female K-pop artist. The twelfth mini album was released on March 10th.

They earned around 153,000 equivalent album units for the week that ended on March 16th, which makes it the most successful sales week by any K-pop girl group. They sold approximately 145,500 traditional copies, which is a new record for a girl group and around 7,000 streaming equivalents which comes out to around 10.28 million on-demand audio streams.

They have now had three of their albums in the top three of the Billboard 200 chart. 

