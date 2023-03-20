 
Monday Mar 20 2023
Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of her London 'chic' home

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her London home where she hosted Mother’s Day dinner. Her house is widely dominated by art pieces from all over the world, and she has paired them up with eye captivating furniture.

Sonam recently returned to London with husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja who was born last year in August. On Sunday, the family of three celebrated Mother’s Day which falls on March 19 in UK and Sonam gave a sneak peek inside her home.

On Monday, Sonam took to her Instagram stories to share photos from dinner party. The pictures show a lot of flowers and candles, giving a hint of red and green crockery. The menu was comprised of one fish dish and one chicken dish. One of her guests shared the picture of the table and wrote, "Unexpected Sunday eve, so chic. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja taking Mother's Day to another level!"

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Anand surprised Sonam with balloons and books as her Mothers’ Day gift. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their son on August 20, 2022. 

