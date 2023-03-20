 
entertainment
Taron Egerton raves about ‘extraordinary story’ behind 'Tetris'

Taron Egerton raves about ‘extraordinary story’ behind 'Tetris'

Welsh actor Taron Egerton is set to play entrepreneur Henk Rogers in the biographical film Tetris which tells the story behind the global popularity of the block-stacking video game.

Besides the Kingsman star the Apple TV+ movie Tetris also features Toby Jones. The film from premiered at SXSW on March 15, 2023 and will begin streaming on March 31.

Egerton plays Henk Rogers, the Dutch video game designer who bid to secure the distribution rights to Tetris in the 1980s including on consoles where the game found popularity. He went on to found The Tetris Company, which licenses the Tetris trademark. He was played a big role in resolving licensing disputes that brought Tetris to the Game Boy.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the story behind the film Egerton said:

"It's an extraordinary story involving lots of different factions from all over the world, all pursuing this incredibly property."

"Tetris is a cultural zeitgeist and it's quite exciting to think that the backstory to this phenomenon will finally get its moment in the sunlight," Egerton continued.

Tetris is a 2023 biographical drama film directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. The film stars Taron Egerton and Toby Jones.

