Monday Mar 20 2023
Ashima Chibber reveals Rani Mukerji cried many times while filming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Ashima Chibber talks about the emotions she went through while Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Ashima Chibber, who helmed the emotional rollercoaster ride named Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, revealed that the project was very emotional for her and it made Rani Mukerji sob at so many points.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she spoke about the equation of friendship she shares with Rani, and shared, "When I decided to become a single mother and I was pregnant, she was the first one I confided in. And I saw a side to Rani which was so brave, compassionate, and supportive of me. Rani is the epitome of motherhood. Who else could have understood this story better than her? So, every day was a revelation to me."

She further elaborated, "It was an emotional ride for us. Rani was crying, and I was pretty emotional while doing the scenes. I couldn’t imagine that someone had suffered this long; 610 days without your child is excruciatingly painful, everything else is peripheral for me."

Ashima’s first project as a director was a Yash Raj Films comedy called Mere Dad Ki Maruti which was released in 2013. She has directed series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and others. While Rani will be releasing a memoir this year in which she will reflect on her 25 years in film industry. 

