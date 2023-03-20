 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Anubhav Sinha recalls time when industry was rooting for Shah Rukh Khan to fail

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Anubhav Sinha talks about time industry wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fail
Anubhav Sinha talks about time industry wanted Shah Rukh Khan to fail 

Anubhav Sinha is packed with the promotions of Bheed. The trailer was released on March 10 and it has captivated audience. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza in prodigal roles. The film talks about the horrors of lockdown and compares it to the partition of 1947.

In an interview with Variety, Anubhav talks about the time he made Ra One and how it was labeled as a flop. He said, "Today, ‘Ra.One’ is a hit, but when it released, they called it a flop. That was a time when the industry wanted Shah Rukh to fail, because they couldn’t deal with this size. Then ‘Tum Bin 2’ failed. Then I said, ‘No. I’ll make films for the man that I was.’ And then I could revert to that individual. This is roughly the time the Indian political landscape was changing quite dramatically. This is also the time that I started reading again, after like, at least 20 years.”

Bheed will be out in cinemas on March 24. The film is mostly shot in Lucknow and is a brainchild of Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. 

More From Showbiz:

Nandita Das thank fans for overwhelming response on Zwigato, pens heartfelt note

Nandita Das thank fans for overwhelming response on Zwigato, pens heartfelt note

Sona Mohapatra appreciates Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing for her sexist remark

Sona Mohapatra appreciates Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing for her sexist remark

Ashima Chibber reveals Rani Mukerji cried many times while filming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Ashima Chibber reveals Rani Mukerji cried many times while filming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of her London ‘chic’ home

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of her London ‘chic’ home

Ratna Pathak Shah calls out actors who ask assistants for coffee

Ratna Pathak Shah calls out actors who ask assistants for coffee
Will Mahira Khan get a nose job?

Will Mahira Khan get a nose job?
Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt begin shoot for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt begin shoot for 'Jawan'
Salman Khan teases fans with new song from film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan teases fans with new song from film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Rani Mukerji talks about gaining weight for 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji talks about gaining weight for 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway'
'The Elephant Whisperers' producer reacts to her Oscar speech being cut off

'The Elephant Whisperers' producer reacts to her Oscar speech being cut off
Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Details inside

Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Details inside
Amitabh Bachchan 'hopes to be back on the ramp soon'

Amitabh Bachchan 'hopes to be back on the ramp soon'