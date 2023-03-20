 
Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh refer themselves as Rani Mukerji’s Anmol Ratans

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took Rani Mukerji out to celebrate the success of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. With her birthday coming up on March 21st, Arjun shared a selfie of himself, Rani and Ranveer smiling into the camera.

Ranveer and Arjun took to their Instagram and posted the picture. Ranveer referred the duo of voice as ‘Gunday’ while Arjun called them ‘Anmol Ratans’ of Rani. The three of them are dressed in black as they smile for the camera.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in which he played a double role while Arjun played a prodigal role in Kuttey helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Rani was last seen Bunty Aur Babli. Her recent film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is going very well in theatres. 

