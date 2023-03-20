 
King Charles asked to distance himself from Prince Harry

King Charles III - who would soon be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla - is showing his son Prince Harry "tough love", a royal expert has claimed.

Marlene Koenig believes the 74-year-old monarch is having to think like his late mother Queen Elizabeth III after ascending to the throne.

The royal expert compared the King to the late Queen, who had to tackle her son Prince Andrew in the same manner. Like the Duke of York, Harry is no longer a senior royal. 

After the backlash surrounding the King's decision to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal house, Koenig said that it's "not like they won't have a place to stay."

She claimed that, at times like these, Charles has to "put on the crown and has to do something", adding: "Just as the Queen did with both Andrew and Harry."

She claimed that the King, and late Queen, would have thought, "Ok, I love you, but you are not going to a part of the job, you can't have it both ways."

"It's called tough love. There's things you have to do. It's something Charles had to do for the family. [He had to] cut this loose before the Coronation and move on," Koenig continued.

