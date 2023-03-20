Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner unexpectedly spotted at a football match in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner made an unexpected appearance at the Paris Saint Germain football match with Rennes at their home stadium in Paris.

On Sunday, March 19, Kim Kardashian and Kendell Jenner sipped on red wine and cheered on from their VIP spots in the Paris Saint Germain game.

As per Daily Mail, the 27-year-old model cut a stylish figure in a fur coat, cap, and sunglasses,

Meanwhile, millionaire TV personality, 42, wore a black PVC coat over a skintight black jumpsuit.

The sisters appeared to have had a great time. Kim was also along with her 5-year-old son Saint.

Kim had also made an appearance earlier on Wednesday, March 15, at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium with son Saint West.



