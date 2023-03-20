'Brokeback Mountain' West End debut signs Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges

Brokeback Mountain, a short story by Annie Proulx, is set to have a West End adaptation in London.

The story was adapted into the 2005 film by Ang Lee, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The stars played Jack and Ennis respectively, who start working on the isolated Brokeback Mountain and get in a relationship. The movie went on to win three Oscars for direction, adapted screenplay and score.

As per Variety, Mike Faist (BAFTA-nominee for West Side Story) and Lucas Hedges (Oscar-nominee for Manchester by the Sea) will star as Jack and Ennis and mark their West End debuts.

Jonathan Butterell will serve as the director. Ashley Robinson will create the play, with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells.

The show will play from May 10 through August 12.