Monday Mar 20 2023
Iconic Japanese producer reveals he gave BTS a chance because of Jin

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Saito is credited as the General Producer on BTS’ first Japanese album
Iconic Japanese producer Saito Eisuke reveals that he gave K-pop group BTS a chance because of eldest member Jin. Back in 2014, Saito was the one who agreed to help the group take off in Japan.

The producer recently spoke about his first impression of the group when they were rookies, revealing that: “Bang PD asked me to come see BTS. There were exactly 7 people. What was my first impression? I saw Jin and thought he had a popular face suitable for dramas, we call it 'an effective visual.' If you have that in your group, you can 'sell' it to Japan and it turned out to be true.”

Saito is credited as the General Producer on BTS’ first Japanese album called Wake Up. He also revealed that ten other companies had already turned the group down because they weren't from the ‘Big Three’ agencies and they did not like their name.

