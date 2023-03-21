 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wrote ‘love poem’ to Prince Harry after Lilibet’s birth

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly wrote a ‘love poem’ dedicated to Prince Harry after he greatly supported her during the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

Writing about Lilibet’s emotional birth in his explosive memoir, titled Spare, Prince Harry revealed how he pulled the little one ‘from that world into this’, a move that made Meghan realise just how much of a man her husband was in that moment.

Prince Harry shared how after Lilibet’s birth, Meghan “confessed she’d never been more in love with him than in that moment.”

Meghan then showed Harry the words she’d written about the special moment shared between them in a journal, with Harry recalling in his book: “I read them as a love poem.”

“I read them as a testament, a renewal of our vows. I read them as a citation, a remembrance, a proclamation. I read them as a decree. She said: That was everything. She said: That is a man. My love. She said: That is not a Spare,” Prince Harry shared.

