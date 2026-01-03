Jeremy Renner reflects on snowplow accident anniversary

Jeremy Renner looked back with gratitude and humor three years after the snowplow accident that nearly claimed his life.

The Avengers star took to Instagram Story January 1 to share post featuring the massive snowplow that crushed him in 2023.

Renner captioned the image with a cheeky “Not today” alongside a winking and kiss emoji.

He added the phrase “Rain delay,” signaling his determination to keep moving forward.

The Dahmer star followed up with another post showing a child walking along a snowy path.

“Happy New Year. A New day,” he wrote. “And new pathways filled with Love and adventure.”

The actor’s reflections came after a harrowing ordeal.

On New Year’s Day in 2023, Renner was rushed to the hospital after being crushed by a 14,330‑pound PistenBully snow‑removal vehicle while trying to save his nephew from harm.

The accident left him with more than 38 broken bones including six ribs fractured in 14 places, a broken tibia and a collapsed lung.

Renner later detailed the experience in his memoir My Next Breath released in April 2025.

In the book he described lying on the ice, manually breathing for half an hour, and feeling his body shut down.

“That’s when I died, right there on the driveway to my house,” he wrote.