Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Brooklyn Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz is ‘too good’ for him: ‘Why she's with me?’

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham said he cannot believe Nicola Peltz married him as he thinks the actor is “too good” for him.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the aspiring chef gushed over the Transformers star as he shared that he often wonders why she is with him.

"Everyday I'm trying to figure out why she's with me," the eldest son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham said as per Daily Record.

To this, Nicola interrupted him, saying, "No, don't say that. That's sad, I love you,” but Brooklyn continued, "She's too good for me."

In the joint interview, Nicola went on to reveal what she loved about Brooklyn. "I really appreciate his support. Brooklyn is always happy,” she said.

“Being around someone who always has nice energy and looks at things positively, when you're around them all the time sometimes you expect it and then you go away for a little bit and you're like, 'Wow I really miss that feeling.'"

At one point during the interview, the billionaire heiress admitted that she and Brooklyn have “disagreements” every now and then like normal couples.

“Every relationship has its disagreements. No relationship is perfect. And when you’re so close to someone and they know everything about you, it’s inevitable to have disagreements," she explained.


