Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood hold 'breakfast meeting' with foreign diplomats in Islamabad

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar on Tuesday told envoys in Islamabad that the party is seeking free and fair elections to end political instability in the country.

The PTI leaders held a "breakfast meeting" with the diplomatic corps in Islamabad organised by Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins. The ambassadors of European and Muslim countries were also present during the meeting.

“We exchanged views on the regional and overall political situation of the country during the meeting,” Qureshi said.

Both leaders informed the envoys about the PTI’s demand for transparent elections as per schedule and bringing the atmosphere of ongoing political instability in the country to an end.

“We are deeply grateful to the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins for organising this breakfast meeting,” Qureshi added.

The PTI — led by Chairman Imran Khan — has been campaigning for general elections in Pakistan for months since its government's ouster through a vote of no-confidence in April last year.

To press for their demand for snap polls, the party dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies — the provinces where it was in power.

On the other hand, the former premier has also been embroiled in various legal challenges. The matter of his appearances in courtd has since caused immense chaos with his party workers taking to the streets, confronting security personnel that led to violent clashes in Lahore and Islamabad.

