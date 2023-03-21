'Everything Everywhere' filmmakers working on 'Star Wars' spin-off 'Skeleton Crew'

Oscar-winning directorial duo, The Daniels is working on Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once filmmakers have directed at least one episode of the upcoming Disney+ series according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details about the show which was developed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford for Disney+, have not been disclosed. Jude law in the only announced cast member so far.

Although it is uncertain how many episodes of Skeleton Crew Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have directed at the moment, venturing into the series represents a dive into franchise work for the pair.

The Daniels made a name for themselves with independent films Swiss Army Man in 2016 and last year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once. The two were offered to work on another Disney+ series, Loki from Marvel Studios, but declined to work on their film Everything Everywhere.

As per its logline, Skeleton Crew will focus on a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy searching for a way to get home. The series is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford for the streaming service Disney+. Part of the Star Wars franchise, it takes place in the same time frame as The Mandalorian.

Skeleton Crew is scheduled to be released on Disney+ in 2023.