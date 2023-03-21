Screening of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film cancelled in Hong Kong

 
HONG KONG The screening of "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey", a British slasher film due to be released in Hong Kong this week, has been cancelled for technical reasons, movie websites said on Tuesday.

Moviematic, which had organised a screening of the film for Tuesday evening, reported the cancellation on its social media page. Several other websites and media also reported the cancellation of the screenings.

The movie's distributor in Hong Kong, VII Pillars Entertainment, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A ticket-booking link on its Facebook page brought up a message saying ticketing was temporarily unavailable.

Two films were dropped from Hong Kong's international film festival last year after failing to get approval from authorities.

The cancellation comes as Hong Kong hosts the Art Basel contemporary art fair with authorities keen to promote the city as a vibrant cultural hub.

