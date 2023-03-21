 
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
'Flamin' Hot' to make streaming history by making simultaneous debut on 2 platforms

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Hulu and Disney Plus will be setting a new precedent in streaming when Eva Longoria’s directorial first – Flamin' Hot debuts on both platforms simultaneously.

Flamin' Hot, the biographical drama will be the first movie ever to premiere on two platforms at the same time.

The film will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus on June 9. The movie will also come to Disney Plus UK on the same day.

Customarily, movies that premiere on Hulu are in due course released on Disney Plus stateside. The same holds true for Disney Plus subscribers in the UK. Viewers sometimes also have to wait weeks or even months for Hulu-developed TV shows to launch on the British version of Disney's main streamer.

Flamin' Hot, however changes that.

The film follows actor Jess Garcia as Richard Montañez, claims he conceived Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor for Frito-Lay.

"I’m so excited for the world to see Flamin’ Hot on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience," Longoria told reporters at SXSW.

"Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power, and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera."

“If I don’t feel the way I feel about this particular movie when I read a new script, I don’t think I’m ever directing again,” she said with a laugh. “I care so deeply about this movie that I was like, ‘Does that have to be every time?’”

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, for which she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

