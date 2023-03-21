 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Mamamoo return with new subunit comeback

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

The single album is called Act 1, Scene 1
The single album is called 'Act 1, Scene 1' 

K-pop band Mamamoo make their return with a new subunit comeback from Mamamoo+ named Chico Malo. The subunit consists of group members Moonbyul and Solar.

The subunit returned with a brand new track from their first single album on March 21st along with the music video. The single album is called Act 1, Scene 1 and it will be released on March 29th.

The track has been written and composed by Moonbyul and Solar and is a trap genre song. The lyrics express the feeling of longing for someone despite feeling resentful towards them for having left.

Mamamoo+ is the group’s first subunit since they debuted back in 2014. They made their subunit debut in 2022 with the track Better. Solar is the main vocalist for the group while Moonbyul holds the rapper and performer positions. 

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique says he 'won’t spend money to clean his image' after Shakira diss tracks

Gerard Pique says he 'won’t spend money to clean his image' after Shakira diss tracks

K-pop group IVE surpass 200 million views for the first time

K-pop group IVE surpass 200 million views for the first time
'Great Expectations' writer adds 'saucy lines' after Olivia Colman casting

'Great Expectations' writer adds 'saucy lines' after Olivia Colman casting
Sam Neill shares major health update after stage-three blood cancer diagnosis

Sam Neill shares major health update after stage-three blood cancer diagnosis
Gemma Arterton feels ‘sad’ over losing her ‘working-class estuary’ accent

Gemma Arterton feels ‘sad’ over losing her ‘working-class estuary’ accent
Taylor Swift suffers stage mishap during Eras Tour, concert video goes viral

Taylor Swift suffers stage mishap during Eras Tour, concert video goes viral

BBC to bring back 'Peaky Blinders' energy with its 'spiritual successor'

BBC to bring back 'Peaky Blinders' energy with its 'spiritual successor'
Prince Harry dubbed 'incredibly brave' for talking about his trauma in live interview

Prince Harry dubbed 'incredibly brave' for talking about his trauma in live interview

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals gorgeous concept picture for solo debut

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals gorgeous concept picture for solo debut
Florence Pugh inspired Zach Braff’s film 'A Good Person'

Florence Pugh inspired Zach Braff’s film 'A Good Person'
Andy Cohen breaks silence on 'RHOM' reunion meltdown

Andy Cohen breaks silence on 'RHOM' reunion meltdown
'King Charles absolutely must not give in to' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's demands

'King Charles absolutely must not give in to' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's demands