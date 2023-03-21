Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals gorgeous concept picture for solo debut

The same themes and colour palette were apparent in the visual film

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo posts a concept photo from her upcoming solo album. The single album will be called Me and the solo track is named Flower.

The concept picture incorporated the elements present in the teasers that were revealed beforehand, including the recurring shades of red, black and green that seem to be in the centre of the concept.

The same themes and colour palette were apparent in the visual film for the album which was released on March 16th. The album and the lead track will both be released on March 31st.

Jisoo also gave a potential spoiler from her debut during Blackpink’s Born Pink concert where she turned her back to the audience and then brought her finger to her lips in a shushing motion. Fans are highly anticipating the singer’s solo as she is the last member of Blackpink to not have a solo music project.