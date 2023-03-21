 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals gorgeous concept picture for solo debut

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

The same themes and colour palette were apparent in the visual film
The same themes and colour palette were apparent in the visual film 

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo posts a concept photo from her upcoming solo album. The single album will be called Me and the solo track is named Flower.

The concept picture incorporated the elements present in the teasers that were revealed beforehand, including the recurring shades of red, black and green that seem to be in the centre of the concept.

The same themes and colour palette were apparent in the visual film for the album which was released on March 16th. The album and the lead track will both be released on March 31st.

Jisoo also gave a potential spoiler from her debut during Blackpink’s Born Pink concert where she turned her back to the audience and then brought her finger to her lips in a shushing motion. Fans are highly anticipating the singer’s solo as she is the last member of Blackpink to not have a solo music project.

More From Entertainment:

Andy Cohen breaks silence on 'RHOM' reunion meltdown

Andy Cohen breaks silence on 'RHOM' reunion meltdown
King Charles ‘prepared to capitulate’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle coronation ‘demands’

King Charles ‘prepared to capitulate’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle coronation ‘demands’
Matt Damon unveils new tattoo dedicated to his late father Kent Damon

Matt Damon unveils new tattoo dedicated to his late father Kent Damon

K-pop group Mamamoo return with new subunit comeback

K-pop group Mamamoo return with new subunit comeback
‘The White Lotus’ star Will Sharpe to direct ‘Crying in H Mart’ film edition

‘The White Lotus’ star Will Sharpe to direct ‘Crying in H Mart’ film edition
Jung Sung Il from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ reveals how his life changed after the show

Jung Sung Il from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ reveals how his life changed after the show
Halle Bailey reveals her new Ariel values ‘freedom’ than falling for a boy

Halle Bailey reveals her new Ariel values ‘freedom’ than falling for a boy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for extraordinary coronation demands

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for extraordinary coronation demands
Law Roach ‘denies’ having ‘sample size’ conversation with Priyanka Chopra

Law Roach ‘denies’ having ‘sample size’ conversation with Priyanka Chopra
Chris Rock shares ONE of his jokes left out of Netflix Special

Chris Rock shares ONE of his jokes left out of Netflix Special
Rosé from Blackpink attends Harry Styles’ concert

Rosé from Blackpink attends Harry Styles’ concert
Kendall Jenner advises fans with mental health issues to 'practice healthy habits'

Kendall Jenner advises fans with mental health issues to 'practice healthy habits'