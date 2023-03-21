 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Taylor Swift suffers stage mishap during Eras Tour, concert video goes viral 

Taylor Swift is known for setting stage on fire with her electrifying performances. However, this time around, the Grammy-winner has wowed fans with her ‘electrifying’ hairstyle.

Taylor, who kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, suffered a hairstyle malfunction during her rocking three-hour set on Saturday.

The Midnights crooner, 33, was center stage at State Farm Stadium performing her hit song I Knew You Were Trouble, when strands of her hair appeared to be raised by static electricity.

@gerrrrrry27 her hair lol????… No its Ashley ???? @Taylor Swift #theerastour #taylorswift ♬ original sound - Gerrrrrrald

Taylor’s fans, also knowns as Swifties, captured her on-stage mishap. The video clips from the concert went viral on the internet.

Reacting to the video, one fan tweeted, "She's so cute at least we know her next album gonna be electrifying."

Another agreed, saying, "That's what happens when you give an electrifying performance." One user even saw it as a reference to her lyrics, "Lightning strikes every time she moves."

Others compared the hairdo to famous blondes like Machine Gun Kelly, Cynthia from Rugrats, and even saying, "it's giving" the Macaroni penguin from Happy Feet.

During the hilarious moment, Swift continued to sing the high notes of her hit number. She was seen donning a bedazzled red and black bodysuit.

