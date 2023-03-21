 
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Netflix's 'The Glory' star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show's scariest scene

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

South Korean actor Lee Do Hyun from The Glory on Netflix sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. He then revealed which scene he thinks is the scariest from the show.

He explained that the antagonists in the show were very new to him: “I never had the opportunity to meet actors who played the roles of bullies.”

He claimed that it was his first time being in a scene with two of the antagonists when Yeon Jin and Hye Jeong visit his clinic and begin a fight in front of his character. He admitted that: “Besides one rehearsal, it was my first time seeing them.”

According to him, the fighting was so realistic that it terrified him: “Watching the whole thing, I was looking down during the entire scene. I was very scared at the time.”

