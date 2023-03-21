 
'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran

Succession star Brian Cox has expressed his support for the women of Iran. The 76-year-old actor walked the red carpet with his wife Nicole at the final season premiere of Succession on Monday night (March 20) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

His wife Nicole wore a “Woman Life Freedom” sash at the event to express her unity with the women of Iran.

Days ago, Brian also talked about the subject saying:

“My wife is half Iranian and she was one of the first people to cut her hair as part of the protest. We are living in such a difficult, dangerous time, particularly for women. In Afghanistan, in Iran. It’s unacceptable. I am very proud of my wife: She is a very strong woman with very strong opinions, and she taught me so much,” he told Variety. “For me, the patriarchy has failed. Miserably. It’s time for the matriarchy and I really mean it. It’s time for men to step down and get the f**k out of the way. It has become ridiculous, with what we are seeing in Ukraine, too.”

He added, “It’s all about men exercising their power because they don’t understand the mystery of women. Also, women don’t understand when men go into their ‘nothing box.’ It’s when men are just sitting and women ask: ‘What are you thinking?’ ‘Nothing.’ They can’t accept that, because they are constantly thinking. Men are dull and they have been allowed free reign for far too long.”

