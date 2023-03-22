 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince Harry got refuge at Tyler Perry home due to Princess Diana

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince Harry admits he hesitantly accepted Tyler Perry’s offer to give him and Meghan Markle refuge.

In 2020, Meghan and Harry moved from Canada to California for their protection after the Palace pulled back their security

Meghan then called friend Perry and asked for help.

Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “It was too much. Too generous. But we accepted. Eagerly. I asked why he was doing this. My mother. Your…? My mother loved your mother. I was caught completely by surprise.

Harry adds: “He said: After your mother visited Harlem, that was it. She could do no wrong in Maxine Perry’s book. He went on to say that his mother had died ten years earlier, and he was still grieving. I wanted to tell him it gets easier. I didn’t.”

