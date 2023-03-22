Meghan Markle looked for 'niches' to 'hide' Archie at new America home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry crafted hiding places for Archie under the circumstances of an attack.



After moving to America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their time to explore their new home and find out secure places for their son.

Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “We spent those last days of March 2020 exploring, unpacking. Trying to get our bearings. Halls, wardrobes, bedrooms, there seemed no end of spaces to discover, and niches for Archie to hide.”

He adds: “Meg introduced him to everything. Look at this statue! Look at this fountain! Look at these hummingbirds in the garden! In the front hall was a painting he found especially interesting. He started every day locked on to it. A scene from ancient Rome. We asked each other why. No clue.”