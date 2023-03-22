 
Parody version of Prince Harry's book to be published on April 1

The parody version of Prince Harry's book "Spare" will be published on April 1, three months after the Duke of Sussex released the tell-all memoir.

According to News Week, Spare Us! A Harrody will be published by Little Brown, owned by Hachette,  and it will send up the prince's own tell-all memoir, which was published in January.

The publication reported that the parody version has been written by Bruno Vincent, whose Enid Blyton parodies have drawn attention before, including the book Five on Brexit Island, which was a Christmas number-one best-seller in Britain.

A press release promoting Spare Us read: "He was born into an ancient, powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet. His life was a constant barrage of press intrusion and manipulation.

"Until, finally, he demanded that it stop. In order to get the privacy he so craved, he has written a frostbite-and-all book that goes deep inside the castle walls and exposes every shouting match, fist-fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal for the world to feast their eyes on.

"All for privacy! This is his story."

