TWICE's Chaeyoung issues formal apology over Swastika shirt

TWICE's Chaeyoung finally reacts to the ongoing hate that was thrown her way for wearing a tshirt with a swastika.



She shared her official apology on Instagram and it contained an in depth letter in both Korean and English.

It read, “Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE.”

“I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore.

“I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again.”

“Sincerely apologize again”, she also added before signing off.

For those unversed with the now-deleted image that sparked the uproar, it was an image of her sitting in a restaurant in a graphic tee.

The shirt had small images of a man's face, some lettering an a small swastika sign in black-and-white.



