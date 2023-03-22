Ed Sheeran opens up on his struggles with binge eating, negative body image

Ed Sheeran opened up about his struggles with binge eating and he also recalled how he used to compare himself with fellow icons Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

In a April’s cover story for Rolling Stone, the Shape of You singer revealed, "There's certain things that, as a man talking about them, I feel mad uncomfortable. I know people are going to see it a type of way, but it's good to be honest about them"

Sheeran went on saying, “because so many people do the same thing and hide it as well."

"I have a real eating problem," he further continued. "I'm a real binge eater. I'm a binge-everything. But I'm now more of a binge exerciser, and a binge dad. And work, obviously."

The singer also admitted that his insecurities have been increased by comparing himself to other male singers.

"I'm self-conscious anyway, but you get into an industry where you're getting compared to every other pop star," he said.

"I was in the One Direction wave, and I'm like, 'Well, why don't I have a six pack?' And I was like, 'Oh, because you love kebabs and drink beer.'"

"Then you do songs with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes," he continued. "All these people have fantastic figures. And I was always like, 'Well, why am I so … fat?'"

Sheeran first collaborated with Bieber when he wrote the song Love Yourself, which came out in Bieber's 2015 album Purpose.

The two stars later collaborated again on the hit single I Don't Care, released in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mendes once mentioned Sheeran as a major influence on his songwriting and covered several of Sheeran's songs when he was active on YouTube and Vine.

The duo shared a stage in 2017 to perform a duet of Mendes' single Mercy.