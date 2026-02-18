 
Geo News

Rumer Willis opens up about 'financial stress' while addressing critics

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 18, 2026

Rumer Willis might be the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, but she has decided against using that for her monetary benefit as she sets an example for her daughter Louetta, who she is raising as a single parent.

The 37-year-old actress addressed the nepo baby allegations on Instagram Stories after her followers flooded her social media with claims about her financial conditions.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shut down the “uninformed” and “rude” social media haters who left negative comments under her post describing the activities of a single mom.

Rumer set the record straight soon after, as she wrote on Stories, “I work four different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for [my 2-year-old]. I don’t live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don’t have help with her. So how about y’all pause before you judge and assume.”

The entrepreneur also addressed another message from a follower who noted that she has “backup” in her family and will never “end up on the street.”

She asserted that she is indeed “very aware” of her “privileges in life,” adding, “I don’t take that for granted. I don’t live my life treating family support as a backup plan.”

Rumer, who shares Louetta with ex Derek Richard Thomas, also made it clear that “I’ve carried real financial stress and responsibility. There were years when I was the sole provider for multiple people, navigating pregnancy, inconsistent work and the uncertainty that comes with that.”

