Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Cameron Diaz set to bids farewell to industry again

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Cameron Diaz is set to reportedly retire from her acting career to focus on motherly duties toward her three-year-old daughter, Raddix.

“These back-to-back, 10-hour work days have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” a source close to the star told the Daily Mail.

“Cameron loves being a mum more than anything in the world.”

While Diaz’s hubby, Benji Madden, supports her acting career, her time on set has apparently “been a lot on him,” Page Six reports.

“Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same,” the source added.

Previously, the Bad Teacher star announced her retirement after the birth of her daughter Raddix in 2019.

However, the 50-year-old returned to the film industry in a way surprising fans with the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action stars alongside Jamie Foxx, which will hit the theatres in 2024.

