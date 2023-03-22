 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty expresses ‘satisfaction’ for her performance in Hungama 2 and Nikamma

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Shilpa Shetty is quite satisfied with her performance in her recent films
Shilpa Shetty is quite satisfied with her performance in her recent films 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about the failure of Hungama 2 and Nikamma at box-office, and she is quite satisfied with the fact that no one came out and called her performance ‘bad.’

She also feels lucky to be working in multiple languages. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “It is a very difficult time for films, in general. You can’t say that Hindi films are less, or inferior to other films from different languages. My perspective is that films are being churned out and the audiences have become a little fastidious. Also, the fans in South are a little more fanatical, so they really will venture out, plus the ticket prices are much lesser.”

Upon talking about the failure of her recent movies, she said, “I don’t think about it only. I just know that every film comes with its own destiny. And nobody came out saying that, ‘Oh, Shilpa was bad in the film’. As long as that doesn’t happen, I am fine,” she quips, adding, “Also, once I finish my job as an actor, I forget about the film. I don’t take that onus or that pressure [of the box office result]. You’ve delivered the child. Now whatever or however that child turns out to be, you’ve to accept it with all your heart and it still is your baby.”

