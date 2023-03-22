 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince William, Harry's model cousin Lady Amelia Spencer ties knot with Greg Mallett

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Lady Amelia Spencer, a niece of the late Princess Diana and a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, has tied the knot with her long-time beau Greg Mallett in South Africa.

Amelia, a glamourous model, is daughter of Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer and his former wife Victoria Lockwood.

Among the family members joining Amelia on her big day were Eliza, Kitty and her younger half-brother Samuel Aitken. But it is not believed that her dad Earl Spencer was there, according to Hello!

As per reports, royal family remained absent from the ceremony. William and Harry were also not mentioned as attending the nuptials either.

It is to mention here that Amelia did attend William's wedding to Kate at Westminster Abbey with her sisters in 2011, although she was curiously missing when Harry tied the knot to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Diana's niece Lady Amelia's wedding comes just over a year after her older sister Kitty, 32, hit the headlines in July when she married wealthy businessman Michael Lewis, 64, in a lavish wedding in Italy.

