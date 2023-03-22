Ed Sheeran reveals major plans regarding his music career

Ed Sheeran shared his desire to entertain fans with music even after his death.

Sheeran, 32 revealed his plans regarding one of his future albums which will be a life-long project.

In a recent interview with the Rolling Stones, the singer revealed that he will work on his album Perfect for the ‘rest of [his] life’ and it will be released after he dies.

The star also revealed having five more albums in mind which will be named after another category of symbols following the release of his new album, - (pronounced Subtract), on May 5, 2023.

The last one will be the mysterious post-Ed Sheeran album, as he is going to keep working on it until the end of his life.

"I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote “perfect” for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there, and just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out" the Shape of You hitmaker said.

This revelation came when the musician opened up about his various struggles over the past few years, which include the death of his two friends Jamal Edwards and Shane Warne.

The A Team singer also said he felt like he "didn’t want to live any more" following these two heartbreaks, and discovering his pregnant wife had a tumour which couldn’t be treated until after the birth.

Fortunately his wife Cherry Seaborn had a successful surgery in June after giving birth to their daughter Jupiter, but he recalled feeling "so powerless" at the time of the diagnosis.