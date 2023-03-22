Anubhav Sinha reveals reason behind ‘re-release’ of Bheed’s trailer

Anubhav Sinha talks about re-release of Bheed's trailer

Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar and Dia Mirza will be out in theaters soon. The film talks about the horrors of lockdown and briefly compares it to the partition happened in 1947.

The trailer of the film was released, and after some backlash it was deleted off the internet. It was re-released after some time and received mixed reactions since partition is a sore subject. There were some noticeable changes in the trailer which are addressed by director Sinha in a recent interview.

He said, “Of course, these changes are obvious. The trailer was off air for two days (and) the changes mentioned are correct. But that reason is the filmmaker's business. There is a sanctity to the film and I would not like to disturb it.”

He further added, “These are difficult films. In terms of making as well as in terms of taking it to you, but still, it is our responsibility to make these films and more importantly, that you watch these films,”